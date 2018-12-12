SAVE ON OUT OF COUNTY COMMUNITY COUNTY COLLEGE TUITION BY APPLYING FOR WESTCHESTER CERTIFICATES OF RESIDENCE

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. December 12, 2018:

Westchester residents can reduce their cost of tuition at community colleges outside of the County.

Certificates of Residence, which can be obtained from the Department of Finance, qualify students for residential rates at two-year SUNY and CUNY colleges. Applications can be found on the Department of Finance’s website and must be submitted by mail.

So far, 1,742 certificates have been issued in 2018. That number is expected to be closer to 2,000 as students begin to submit applications for the Spring 2019 semester.

Commissioner of Finance Ann Marie Berg said the department has seen an increase in the number of applications over the last few years.

Berg said: “with online classes it’s even more popular because people can easily take classes outside of the County.”

“There is no cost involved to get the certificate,” said Berg. “If you meet the resident requirement for Westchester and New York State and are attending a community college outside of Westchester County you’ll get the financial benefit.”

Students who have lived in Westchester for 6 months, and New York State for 1 year, qualify for the Program.