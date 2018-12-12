ALL MOZART ALL THE TIME DOWNTOWN MUSIC CONCERT TODAY AT GRACE CHURCH 12 NOON

Today, at 12 Noon, Karen Marie Marmer, violin and Dongsok Shin fortepiano, principals of the internationally acclaimed REBEL Ensemble for Baroque Music, play an all Mozart program featuring sonatas for violin and fortepiano and a work for keyboard solo. This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of Dagher Engineering, PLLC.

Upcoming concerts:

December 19 Angelica – A visit from this wonderful chamber choir, directed by Marie Caruso, has become a seasonal tradition for our Downtown Music audience. This year’s program will feature medieval and renaissance Yuletide selections plus Joshua Himes’s stunning contemporary setting of There Is No Rose as well as seasonal favorites. Joining Angelica is percussionist Rex Benincasa. This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

JANUARY 9 Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano MaryAnn McCormick has performed at La Scala, with the opera companies of Rome and Turin, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and, for 25 seasons, with the Metropolitan Opera. She has appeared in concert with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

She is joined by the celebrated American pianist Kayo Iwama, who has been heard in concert at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall, the Morgan Library, Boston’s Jordan Hall, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood, and the Kennedy Center. Together, they will offer Schubertiade – A program of Selected Lieder of Franz Schubert. A Downtown Music debut.This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of Dagher Engineering, PLLC.

JANUARY 16 The musicians of the Westchester Philharmonic return for one of their exciting chamber music concerts. Please consult our website, www.DTMusic.org, for details. This concert is made possible with the generous support of the Brian Wallach Agency, White Plains, New York. Personal and Commercial Insurance since 1949.

JANUARY 23 Pianist Anastasia Dedik, cellist Rubin Kodheli, and flutist Jessica Taskov offer a program of virtuosic works from around the globe including music of Beethoven and Villa Lobos. A Downtown Music debut. This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of Beverley and Sabin Streeter.

JANUARY 30 The Manhattan Saxophone Quartet has performed in concert at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Symphony Space, and Yale University. Jordan Smith, Aaron Patterson, Daniel Kochersberger, and Jay Rattman offer a survey of 150 years of music for this unique combination of instruments including, from 1857, the first music ever composed for saxophone quartet. A Downtown Music debut. This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of Ridgeway Garden Center, White Plains, and Lago Ristorante, West Harrison.