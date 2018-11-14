Bronx Borough President: Amazon Must Give Back for All It’s Getting

“My office led the effort to bring Amazon to The Bronx. While Amazon will not make our borough their home, we are encouraged that they will come to New York City nonetheless and congratulate our neighbors in Queens.

“Given the level of subsidies the company is receiving, Amazon must do more as part of this agreement to define benefits for its future employees and the community-at-large. As I have always said, companies that receive heavy taxpayer subsidies must do better by their workforce. This was the driving idea behind our push for a ‘living wage’ law in New York City—if you want charity, you must be charitable. Those values are more important today than ever before.

“The company must accept a strong local hiring agreement, and should also respect the rights of their workers to organize and accept a labor peace agreement for their forthcoming Long Island City headquarters. While the proposed benefits for the residents of the Queensbridge Houses are commendable, we should work with Amazon to find additional pathways and opportunities for NYCHA residents from all over the city to work and train with the company. Amazon should also develop a formal agreement with the City of New York to provide direct commitments for employment to CUNY graduates.

“The dedicated infrastructure funding stream agreed to by the city, state and Amazon demonstrates how important it is to develop transportation solutions for our region. We should not only focus on improving existing service, but expanding new services as well.

“As this process continues I look forward to working with my colleagues, Amazon and other stakeholders to review the components of this agreement and develop programs and incentives that benefit residents of all five boroughs,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.