Boykin, Parker Announce Con Ed “Text” Notification of Outages Is Open for Registration

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From County Chairman of the Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin and Majority Leader Catherine Parker. October 26, 2018:

Con Ed is now offering customers the chance to enroll in a text messaging program that will send pre-storm weather alerts and storm preparation information. In addition, customers who suffer outages and inform the company about them, will get system and safety updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Customers who want to enroll can use their cell phones to text REG to OUTAGE (688243) and follow the prompts. Customers will need their account numbers and to confirm their zip codes. Your account number can be retrieved online by logging on to your Con Ed account and navigating to the “My Account” section, or by checking a bill.

If you sign up but decide you don’t want the text messages, Con Ed assures us that you can opt out.

More information is available at coned.com/text.