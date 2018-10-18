Ramp Meters Coming to I-287 Entrance Ramps from Exit 14 to Exit 4 DOT Reports

WPCNR STOP AND GO. From the New York State Department of Transportation Hudson Link. October 18, 2018 (EDITED):
The long-awaited ramp entrance cue system will begin to be installed late this fall, according to the Department of Transportion, Hudson Link anounced Thursday night.
The New York State Department of Transportation would like to familiarize Lower Hudson motorists with important changes across the I-287 corridor between Rockland and Westchester counties, including on the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. These changes include the following:
- Ramp meter signals will be installed on 13 interchanges along I-287, from Interchange 14A in Rockland County to Interchange 4 in Westchester County.
- The three Westchester ramp meters will be installed by the end of October 2018 and the remaining ramp meters will be installed in 2019 and 2020.
- Ramp meters are red/green traffic signals regulating the flow of vehicles from local access ramps entering I-287 to manage roadway congestion.
- New York State Police will enforce traffic rules at these meters; drivers who fail to stop at a red ramp meter light can be fined the equivalent of a regular traffic signal violation.
- There will be dedicated bus lanes available on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, one in each direction.
- Bus riders can save up to five minutes on typical weekday commutes and even greater travel time savings when there are major traffic incidents.
- Proper use of these bus lanes will be enforced by New York State Police.
- The eastbound bus lane will be available for use with the launch of the new Hudson Link transit service in late October 2018.
- The westbound bus lane will be available next year with the completion of the bicycle / pedestrian path.