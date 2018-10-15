Open Budget Forums Announced by County. Public Suggestions Sought

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From The Westchester County Department of Communications. October 15, 2018:

County Executive George Latimer announced a new opportunity for County taxpayers that will give them a chance to make their voices heard prior to the submission of the County Executive’s first proposed Westchester County Budget.

The two public input sessions, both held on October 23, will take place from 2p.m-4p.m. at Mercy College-Yorktown Heights Campus located at 2651 Strang Blvd. in Yorktown Heights and from 7p.m.-9p.m. at the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, Moot Court Room located at 78 North Broadway in White Plains. These sessions are in addition to the public hearings held by the Board of Legislators.

Latimer said: “My Administration is determined to abide by the principle that government is by the people and for the people. I hope Westchester residents take this opportunity and loudly make their voice heard. It is no secret that our County faces serious financial issues – but together we will work to fix these challenges which lay ahead.”

Latimer continued: “The trend of an Administration seeking public input on the proposed budget after it has already been submitted often created contentious public meetings where some taxpayers felt that solicitation of public input was just for show. That will be no more.”