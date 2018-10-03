FEINER REPORTS ON SIGNIFICANT ELMSFORD FLOODING. ANNOUNCES HOUSING ACTION COUNCIL TO TURN FORECLOSED HOUSES INTO AFFORDABLE HOUSING

WPCNR WEATHER EPITAPH. Special to WPCNR from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. October 3, 2018:

I spent part of this morning inspecting some of the flooding on Babbitt Court and in the industrial areas of North Elmsford.

Some of the businesses off of Saw Mill River Road experienced significant flooding (see attached photo that I took).

Every time there is a major storm the area floods. Usually, businesses anticipate the storms and they move trucks and cars off the roads before the heavy rains come.

Last night’s storm was unexpected and I fear that some of the vehicles caught in the storm can’t be repaired.

COLLEGE CORNERS GAS WORK–ROADS ARE A MESS! BUT, ROADS SHOULD BE REPAVED IN NOVEMBER The Town Board met with Commissioner of Public Works Victor Carosi to discuss the College Corners road work yesterday.

Commissioner Carosi-in the following link- indicated that Con Ed is replacing pipes. We anticipate that temporary patchwork will be completed soon. In late November or early December we anticipate curb to curb milling and repaving of the impacted streets.

Watch discussion below: This was the 2nd item on the work session agenda WATCH YESTERDAY’S TOWN BOARD MEETING BY CLICKING ON THE FOLLOWING LINK

http://greenburghny.swagit.com/play/10022018-723

At the beginning of yesterday’s work session the Housing Action Council of Westchester asked the town to donate parcels of land that was not sold at our foreclosure auction sale to them for affordable housing.

The Housing Action Council is interested in purchasing property at 209 Prospect Ave, High Street and Mortimer (High Street and Mortimer don’t have numbers). If the Town Board agrees the homes would be sold for about $200,000 to $250,000 to families who earn about $90,000 or less. The discussion took place at the beginning of the work session. See link above