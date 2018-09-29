SEIU 32bj REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH APARTMENT OWNERS IN HUDSON VALLEY. NO STRIKE. 11% INCREASE OVER 4 YEARS. NO CUTS IN BENEFITS. JOB PROTECTION

WPCNR WORK SHIFT. Special to WPCNR from the Service Employees International Union 32bj September 29, 2918 UPDATED 6:25 PM E.D.T.:

Strike Averted as Tentative Contract Agreement Reached for Residential Building Workers in the Hudson Valley

Frank Soults, spokesman for the SEIU 32BJ told WPCNR in a statement:

“The vote to ratify the new contract is at 5 PM on Thursday, October 4.

The package includes a pay increase of about 11% over the four years of the contract, with a continuation of the current health plan, pension contributions, and other benefits, and no arbitrary staff cuts.

We settled because we reached an agreement that provides the benefits, wages and job protections that allows 1,400 superintendents, porters and other workers to continue providing the quality service that building residents depend on and deserve. “

A tentative labor agreement was reached this evening between the Building & Realty Institute of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Valley (BRI) and 32BJ SEIU, the union representing 1,400 residential building workers — superintendents, porters, handy-people and others —across Westchester and Rockland counties.

The agreement averts a strike that could have taken place as early as October 1.

“The BRI is pleased that the negotiations have resulted in an agreement that works for the property owners and managers and continues our commitment to providing good jobs for the building maintenance staff,” said Matt Persanis, Labor counsel and lead negotiator for the BRI. “The agreement allows us to focus on providing the best service possible to apartment tenants, co-op shareholders, condo owners and tens of thousands of building residents in the Hudson Valley.”

“We’re happy to have reached an agreement for the 1,400 workers who clean, fix, and maintain 500 properties in the Hudson Valley,” said Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU. “This agreement protects the healthcare and other benefits, and it will provide a fair pay increase, as well as maintain staffing levels at buildings. It means workers can continue providing excellent service day in and day out at properties where 100,000 local residents live.”

The tentative agreement is scheduled to be ratified in the October 4 vote.