Hudson Valley and Long Island Brokerage Associations Merge. Form One Realty Selling Network

WPCNR REALTY REALITY From the Hudson Valley Gateway Realtors Association. September 25, 2018:

The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service (HGMLS) and the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island, Inc. (MLSLI) have merged to form the New York MLS, LLC.

A spokesperson for the Hudson Gateway Realtors Association told WPCNR, the new realty services combination would empower both organizations, allowing persons who say live on Long Island who wanted to move to Westchester would have access to seasoned agents (in the HGAR area) familiar with the Westchester market, and the other way around for Westchester residents desiring to move to Long Island.

The new MLS will consist of approximately 40,000 real estate professionals, serving Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Bronx, and Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange Counties.

Discussions began in June 2017 between leaders of the Long Island Board of Realtors®, Inc. (LIBOR) and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® (HGAR) on the possibility of consolidating the aforementioned and respectively owned MLSs to form one regional MLS.

Joseph Mottola, CEO of LIBOR/MLSLI says, “The expansion of geographic boundaries will create greater opportunities for members by providing access to a larger audience of real estate professionals for consumers alike.”

A benefit of the new MLS will be the seamless flow of data for Brokers and Agents within the New York Metro area.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and President and Chief Strategic Growth Officer of the new MLS says, “The launch of the new MLS is an exciting move in the right direction to uniting area real estate professionals, by creating the only MLS members will need.”

Jim Speer, the Sr. Vice President of Operations for MLSLI for over 30 years, will serve as Chief Executive Officer for the new MLS. Speer says, “With the alliance of two successful MLSs, members gain entry to a vast selection of integrated technology tools and resources which will better serve their buyers and sellers.”

The combined strengths of MLSLI and HGMLS will enhance the local real estate market by providing the best service for the Real Estate professionals and the customers they serve.

The yet-to-be-named new regional MLS is expected to be fully operational sometime in 2019.