KEN JENKINSĀ

DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE

TONIGHT ONĀ

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

ON

THE NEXT STEPS IN BRINGING IN MORE MINORITIES AND WOMEN OWNED BUSINESSES FOR COUNTY BUSINESS AND PRIVATE BUSINESSES

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A DIRECTORY OF MINORITY-WOMEN OWNED BUSINESSES

LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD

THE NEXT BIG EFFORT IN NOVEMBER

TUNE IN ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org

at 8 OR ANY TIME

OR WATCH AT 8

ALTICE WHITE PLAINS CH. 76

VERIZON FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH. 45