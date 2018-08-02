Saad Siddiqui, Former Candidate for Common Council Named Fair Housing Director of Human Rights Commission by County Executive Latimer

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. August 2, 2018:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has named White Plains resident Saad Siddiqui, Esq., as Fair Housing Director of the County’s Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Siddiqui (to the right in the above photograph at the White Plains TV Studios) was a candidate for Common Council in White Plains challenging the Democratic City Committee-nominated slate with Alan Goldman (center)and Michael Kraver (left) in September 2017, unsuccessfully. He then ran in the November Common Council election of 2017 on the Working Families Party line, gaining 12% of the votes cast, with Democratic nominees Justin Brash, John Kirkpatrick and John Martin winning election to the Common Council.

Westchester County Fair Housing Law outlaws discrimination of any kind during a prospective home seeker’s search for housing. Discrimination includes actions from advertisers, appraisers, bankers, real estate offices, brokers and home inspectors – who are all required to give equal treatment to all residents interested in renting or buying housing in Westchester.

Latimer said: “Saad brings a wealth of knowledge and legal experience, both in government and private practice, to this important position. In Westchester, we don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind – especially during the already difficult process of finding housing. I was proud to help craft the Westchester County Human Rights Legislation during my time on the Board of Legislators and was proud to see the Board continue this work with its adoption of Fair Housing Laws in 2008. I firmly believe Saad is the right person to implement these laws in 2018.”

Siddiqui is a Partner and co-founder of the law firm of Ferrante & Siddiqui, LLP and maintains a diversified law practice with an emphasis on criminal and immigration law.

Siddiqui said: “As an immigrant and minority myself, I personally recognize the need to confront discrimination and protect the rights of all people. For these reasons, I have devoted my personal and professional life to defend the rights of others and provide a voice for the underprivileged and underrepresented. As an attorney I have represented hundreds of indigent defendants charged with felonies from arraignment to disposition. Because many of my clients, past and present, have been victims of discrimination and profiling, I have strived not only to reach a fair and appropriate outcome to resolve their cases but also to ensure that they would never be victims of discrimination and profiling again. I look forward to bringing my experiences to this new role and serve the people of Westchester.”

Human Rights Commission Chair Rev. Doris K. Dalton said: “I am delighted to have Mr. Siddiqui join the Human Rights Commission as the Fair Housing Director. John Baker, the chair of the Fair Housing Board, the board members of the Commission and I will work with Mr. Siddiqui to ensure Westchester is a welcoming place for all its residents to call home.”

Human Rights Commission Acting Executive Director Jerrice Epps said: “Westchester County is committed to ensuring every resident or prospective resident is given a fair opportunity when it comes to housing – and at the Westchester County Human Rights Commission we take that mission very seriously. Saad, with his years of expertise when it comes to advancing the rights of those who have been discriminated against, will be a valuable asset to the people of Westchester and I look forward to working with him to advance our shared ideals.”

Prior to entering private practice, Siddiqui was Associate Counsel in the Criminal Division of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County. Additionally, Siddiqui serves on the Board of Directors of the Lower Hudson Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, the Criminal Justice Institute of the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, and the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester County, an alternative to incarceration.

The Commission can be contacted for more information or to file a complaint by phone at (914) 995-7710 or in-person at 112 E. Post Rd., 3rd Fl., White Plains, NY.