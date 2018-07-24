IRS SCAMMERS ADD NEW WRINKLE: AN ARREST WARRANT HAS BEEN ISSUED AND YOUR NAME IS ON IT.

WPCNR TELEPHONEY. By John F. Bailey. July 24, 2018:

I hit the answering machine Monday and listened to this message.

“MONDAY 2:25 PM…HELLO THIS CALL IS OFFICIALLY THE FINAL NOTICE FROM IRS, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE .

THE REASON FOR THIS CALL IS TO INFORM YOU THAT IRS IS FILING A LAWSUIT ON YOUR NAME BECAUSE YOU HAVE TRIED TO DO A FRAUD WITH THE IRS, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, AND WE ARE TAKING OVER COLLECTION AND WE ARE FILING AN ARREST WARRANT ON YOUR NAME

TO GET MORE INFROMATION REGARDING THIS CASE FILE JUST CALL US BACK ON OUR DEPARTMENT NUMBER. 219-401-5583.I WILL REPEAT IT, 219-401-5583. THANK YOU.”

This is very chilling.

It is the latest IRS scam that I have heard. You should not call this number.

Now, the message is a scam because the IRS always sends you letters if they want more money from you and spell out the reason. They never call you direct.

My advice is not to call back this number.

It is Tuesday afternoon and no law enforcement personnel have shown up at my door to serve a warrant.