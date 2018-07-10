Westchester D.A. Establishes Path for Immigrants to Report Crimes Against themselves and Immigrant Community or Themselves

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Westchester County District Attorney. July 10, 2018:

Following last week’s arrest of a Congers by Westchester County Police for selling fake Green Card to undocumented immigrants residing in Mount Kisco, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. reminded immigrants in Westchester of an important service of the District Attorney’s Office: Westchester County District Attorney’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

All Westchester County residents have the right to live without being victimized by anyone and know they can report a crime committed against them or report a crime they have witnessed without fear­–even if they don’t speak English, don’t understand the laws of the U.S., or are residing in the U.S. without legal status.

Our office is here to help. We will meet with people anywhere they feel comfortable and speak with them in any language.

“Because immigrants are often exploited for their vulnerability, we believe they should know their rights and seek help without fear of reprisal.” Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said. “We commend those who have come forward to seek justice in this case and the Westchester County Police on this scam arrest. Most importantly, we want to make sure immigrants know they can reach out to our office whether they are victims of a crime or witnesses to a crime.”

Westchester County District Attorney’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Hotline (914) 995-1616.

Translators are available.

The Office can be reached by email: OIA@westchesterda.net

For more information, view or download Immigrant Affairs PDF.