TONIGHT-ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD 8 PM THE CRISIS IN THE EUROPEAN HUMAN RIGHTS COURT ON FIOS CH. 45 AND ALTICE-CABLEVISION CH. 76

JOHN BAILEY

INTERVIEWS

JOHN VORPERIAN

HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE

VORPERIAN (AT RIGHT, ABOVE) HAS JUST RETURNED FROM A WORLD CONFERENCE ON THE FUTURE OF THE EUROPEAN HUMAN RIGHTS COURT, IN SLOVENIA. HE IS SHOWN WITH PAUL LEACH, EUROPEAN HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCACY CENTRE DIRECTOR, AND A PROFESSOR AT MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY, IN SLOVENIA WHO ADDRESSED THE CONFERENCE

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS VORPERIAN ON THE SHAKY FINANCIAL FUTURE OF THE EUROPEAN HUMAN RIGHTS COURT IN STRASBOURG FRANCE.

THE FINANCIAL FUTURE OF THE COURT.

THE DANGER OF THE COURT BEING ELIMINATED

THE PROGRAM CAN ALSO BE SEEN ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

as well as 8 PM

ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45

OR ALTICE CABLEVISION CH. 76