for 6-15 has been posted the link to youtube is

the link to whiteplainsweek.com is

ALSO ON YOUR TV AT

FIOS CH. 45 COUNTYWIDE

AND WHITE PLAINS

ALTICE-CABLEVISION CH. 76

AT

7 ON MONDAY

JIM BENEROFE IS BACK!

JOHN PETER AND JIM

ON

THE REDLIGHT YOU NEVER SAW COMING

THE SHARED SERVICES RUSH TO MAKE A NEW PLAN BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY

GOVERNOR CUOMO’S VISIT TO WHITE PLAINS HIGH VIDEO COVERAGE

TRUMP HAS ANOTHER WEEK TO REMEMBER