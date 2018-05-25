POWER TALKING : PARKER

Although winter is finally behind us, the struggle continues to make sure that local utilities are prepared to deal with power outages.The Board of Legislators is involved in several ongoing initiatives to ensure that utilities make the changes necessary to provide better response times and communication when storms cause power failures.On May 21, United Westchester released a 49-page report, which laid out several steps the group would like to see Con Ed and regulators take, including a reevaluation of the system of mutual aid  utilities reliance on line crews from hundreds (or even thousands) of miles away to restore power after storms. On Tuesday, May 29 at 10 a.m., at the Boards Chambers  148 Martine Avenue, White Plains, 8th floor  the State Assembly’s Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions will hold a public hearing on the subject of storm response by utilities, at which utility representatives will appear. And on Monday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Board of Legislators will bring in representatives of Con Ed to a meeting of the Committee of the Whole, to answer questions still left unanswered from their March appearance at the Board. In an environment when more frequent and more violent storms are the new normal thanks to climate change, it is our responsibility to make sure more frequent and longer power outages are not.