Dan Welsh Tells What’s Ahead in Westchester Power’s Solar Drive, Green Energy Rates, Why Indian Point Closure Will Not Bring a Power Shortage Exclusive on PEOPLE TO BE HEARD RIGHT NOW.

TONIGHT AT 7 FIOS CH. 45, WHITE PLAINS CABLEVISION CH. 76, AND RIGHT NOW ON THE INTERNET AT YOUTUBE AND WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOT COM,

THE SOLAR POWER STORY

ON

White Plains TV’s

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

The youtube link is

the whiteplainsweek.com link is

DAN WELSH

PROGRAM DIRECTOR

WESTCHESTER POWER

ON GROWTH OF SOLAR

STEADY ELECTRIC POWER RATES

NEW GREEN RATES

ADVANTAGE OF THE “GREEN ENERGY” RATE CHOICE — SAVINGS STATISTICS

EFFECT OF INDIAN POINT CLOSURE ON ELECTRIC SUPPLY: HIS ANSWER WILL STUN YOU!

GROWTH OF SOLAR AHEAD VS. NATURAL GAS

ON WESTCHESTER’S MOST RELEVANT, TIMELY AND COMPREHENSIVE INTERVIEW PROGRAM.

THE PROGRAM WHERE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY HAVE THEIR SAY

IT WILL BE AVAILABLE ANYTIME AT YOUTUBE WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOT COM AND

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

(Just scroll down to White Plains Week-People to be Heard on the “Program Wall”0