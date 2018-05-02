LETTER CASPI DECLINED TO ACCEPT FROM 13 County Legislators, Mayor Roach, Assemblyman Buchwald. No County Action Yet Against Alleged County Labor Law Violation

WPCNR MAIN STREET WHITE PLAINS NY USA. By John F. Bailey. May 2, 2018:

As of 3 P.M., Westchester County Executive George Latimer has not issued a statement as to whether or not the county is exploring or willing to file a legal action against Caspi Development for allegedly failing to comply with Westchester County’s own law that forbids businesses for dismissing union employees without a grace period to renegotiate with the employees.

A spokesman for the SEIU told WPCNR the union is “talking with them,” (Westchester County government)

There is no indication at this time what other unions in Westchester County are doing in support of the dismissed 7 SEIU workers.

Caspi refused to accept the letter above according to the Board of Legislators Catherine Parker. This statement was issued by Parker today in a press release:

Majority Leader Parker (D-Harrison, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Rye) said, “To refuse a letter that politely points out a Westchester law may have been broken and that the developer can be a hero by communicating to the maintenance company that the seven employees should be rehired, shows a blatant disregard of common decency.”

WPCNR has obtained a copy of the letter signed by 13 county legislators and 1 legislator elect, Mayor Thomas Roach of White Plains, though he did not attend the demonstration held yesterday by the Service Employees International Union 32BJ where White Plains Police at the request of Caspi Development (Managers of 120 Bloomingdale Road) blocked demonstrators from entering the building to deliver the above letter.

White Plains Police Blocking SEIU Demonstrators from entering 120 Bloomingdale Road.

Chair of Board of County Legislators Benjamin Boykin addressing the demonstrators, promising the Board will keep fighting to get the dismissed workers rehired.

White Plains Police Officer admitting union representative and Legislator Catherine Parker into 120 Bloomingdale Road to attempt to deliver the letter signed by Legislators Catherine Parker, Benjamin Boykin, Alfreda Williams, MaryJane Shimsky, Kitley Covill, Michael Kaplowitz, Nancy Barr, Catherine Borgia, Damon Maher, Legislator-Elect Terry Clements, Lyndon Williams, Christopher Johnson, Verginia Perez, David Tbiolo, Mayor Thomas Roach of White Plains, Assembly member David Buchwald.

Amando Martinez, third from left, one of the fired SEIU members tells of his plight yesterday at the demonstration at 12 noon yesterday. Photos, courtesy,SEIU 32bj