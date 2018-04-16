2-3/4 inches of rain in 5 hours Brings Back the “Phantom Duck Pond” on Ridgeway fairway.

RIDGEWAY FAIRWAY TODAY. 1:30 P.M. The strip of white below the abandoned country club buildings is standing water (“The Phantom Pond” that accumulated today (Wednesday) and flowed over to the tennis courts. A recurring condition as can be seen from the 2011 photo below.

RIDGEWAY FAIRWAY 7 YEARS AGO.

WPCNR DRACULA DAY. From White Plains CitizeNetReporters. April 16, 2018:

Rain made lawns and basements quite wet today, pounding on the windows dancing on concrete and making trees sway in relentless howling wind. White Plains Westchester Airport reported 2 and 3/4 inches fell by 3:30 P.M. today.

The former Ridgeway former country club property showed that it floods again today in any saturating rain.

If it the FASNY-Gedney Association matter ever gets out of court, and gets built, the matter of flooding effects could be considerably more devastating.

Today showed that when you get a heavy rain, it creates flooding despite six years of contention by it owners (the French American School of New York) that flooding is not a condition that should prevent adding to impervious surfaces with a 5 building campus and impervious concrete parking lots.

As of 1:30 P.M., A video shot today shows what a lingering soaking rain can do to this controversial property. The photo at the top of this article is a video capture from that video showing the flooding matches that of a previous storm 7 years ago in the same location as today.

Dan Seidel who lives off Hotel Drive, wrote me:

” 4.5 hours, and Ridgeway (club fairway)flooded again – going down now – but it looks like the ‘duck’ pond formed again (by the tennis courts)I had about 2 inches in my basement, draining now. Very high water table here.”

Mr. Seidel forwarded this picture from a previous time when the “duck pond” formed. It is a phantom pond that forms whenever a 2 inch rain falls and the club grounds saturates.