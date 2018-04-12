County Executive Signs Ani Pay Discrimination Equality Bill

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. (Spanish translation is at the end of the article.) April 12, 2018:

On National Equal Pay Day, Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed the Wage History Anti-Discrimination Law. The measure passed the Board of Legislators with a resounding 16-0 vote.

The law prohibits employers from asking prospective employees about their previous salary history. Employers often ask prospective employees to provide prior salary histories in order to set salary pay rates, a practice that perpetuates discrimination against women and people of color who historically earn lower salaries throughout their careers.

According to A Better Balance and PowHer New York, in New York State, women working full-time make only 89 cents for every dollar a man earns.

The gap for women of color is even wider. Black women in New York earn just 66 cents for every dollar a white man earns. Even further, Latina women earn an astonishing 56 percent of what white men in New York earn.

Latimer said: “In 2018, it is time we do something about the 1950’s Mad Men-esque workplace conditions women and people of color in Westchester face when it comes to pay equity. An applicant’s salary should be based on the quality of work they will do – nothing else. Working families depend on income from all members of the household; this legislation aims to boost incomes across all levels. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in government today and sign this important piece of legislation.”

New York State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef said: “I am so proud to live in Westchester County and to have this very critical legislation passed. I really view this as an issue that is not just about women. I’ve had men come to me in my office and say they are in the same situation. This legislation is good for everyone, and hopefully we’ll be able to get this done statewide.”

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia said: “This legislation makes the transaction between a job seeker and an employer much cleaner. The legislation does not prevent applicants from saying their salary if they feel it is of an advantage to them, but if we want to make real change, we have to start looking at these systemic biases. This was truly a team effort, and we thank the business community and all the advocates who fought hard to make sure this became law in Westchester County.”

Board Member of the Westchester Women’s Agenda CarLa Horton said: “The Westchester Women’s Agenda commends the Board of Legislators and County Executive George Latimer for their leadership in supporting legislation that would make it an unlawful and discriminatory practice to rely upon, request, or seek the wage history of a prospective employee. The WWA fully supports the wage history legislation and sees it as a giant step forward in reducing the gender wage gap for women. If progress toward closing the gender wage gap continued at the current rate, women in New York would not achieve equal pay until the year 2049.”

Equal Pay Day is recognized each year to bring further attention to the gender-wage gap which exists in our society. The Wage History Anti-Discrimination Law takes effect in 90 days.

UN DÍA DE IGUALDAD DE PAGO, LATIMER FIRMA LA LEY EN CONTRA DE LA DISCRIMINACIÓN SALARIAL

En el Día Nacional de Igualdad Salarial, el Ejecutivo del Condado George Latimer firmo la ley Anti-Discriminatoria en la historia salarial. Esta medida fue aprobada por la Junta de Legisladores con el rotundo voto de 16-0.

La ley prohíbe que empleadores pregunten a prospectos empleados su salario historial. Una norma que a menudo los empleadores usan para determinar las tasas salariales, una práctica que ha perpetuado la discriminación en contra de mujeres y personas de color que historialmente han ganado sueldos más bajos a lo largo de su carrera.

De acuerdo al Better Balance and PowHer en Nueva York – Mejor Balance de Poder Femenino (en Ingles), la mujeres que trabajan tiempo completo solo ganan 89 centavos por cada dólar que un hombre gana. La brecha salarial para mujeres de color es aun todavía más grande. Las mujeres afroamericanas en Nueva York solo ganan 66 centavos por cada dólar comparado con cada dólar que ganan los hombres blancos.

Latimer dijo. “En el 2018, es tiempo de que hagamos algo sobre las condiciones que las mujeres y gente de color en Westchester han enfrentado cuando viene a ser sobre desigualdad salarial que existía en los años ’50. El salario de un solicitante debe ser basado en la calidad de trabajo que él o ella han desempeñado – nada más. Familias trabajadoras dependen del ingreso familiar; el propósito de esta legislación es dar estimulo salarial a todo nivel. Me siento orgulloso de apoyar a mis colegas gubernamentales hoy para firmar esta ley tan importante en nuestra legislación”

La Asambleísta del Estado de Nueva York Sandy Galef dijo: “Me siento orgullosa de vivir en el Condado de Westchester y ver que esta ley fue aprobada. Veo que este tema no toca solamente a mujeres. Muchos hombres han venido a mi oficina a decir que se encuentran en la misma situación. Esta ley cubre a todos, y espero que se pueda llevar a cabo en todo el estado.”

La legisladora del Condado de Westchester Catherine Borgia dijo: “Esta ley hace que la transacción entre el solicitante y el empleador sea más fácil. Esta ley no impide que los solicitantes mencionen su salario si piensan que les beneficiaria, pero si queremos ver un cambio, tenemos que ver estos sesgos sistémicos. Esto que se llevó a cabo fue un esfuerzo de equipo, y le damos las gracias a la comunidad negociante y a todos aquellos defensores que pelearon mucho para que esta ley se llevase a cabo en el Condado de Westchester.”

Carla Horton, un miembro de la Agenda de Mujeres de Westchester elogio a la Junta de Legisladores y al Ejecutivo del Condado George Latimer por su liderazgo en apoyar la legislación que haría ilegal la práctica discriminatoria de basarse en el historial salarial del prospecto empleado. La Agenda de Mujeres de Westchester apoya totalmente la legislación historial salarial y lo ve como un gran paso reduciendo la brecha salarial de mujeres. Si el progreso hacia el cierre de esta brecha salarial de genero continua como lo estamos viendo ahora, las mujeres en Nueva York no lograrían la igualdad salarial hasta el año 2049.”

El Día de Igualdad de Pago se reconoce cada año para atraer más atención a la brecha salarial de género que existe en nuestra sociedad. La Ley Salarial Anti-discriminatoria toma efecto en 90 días.