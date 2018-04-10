Sound Off on Con Ed/NYSEG Performance April 24 at County Center

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From the City of White Plains, NY,USA. April 9, 2018:

The New York State Public Service Commission is sponsoring a series of public statement hearings regarding the March 2018 winter storms and resulting power outages.

A public hearing will be held in White Plains on Tuesday, April 24th at 6:00 PM at the Westchester County Center, Little Theater Auditorium, 198 Central Avenue. 

Additional Westchester hearings will be held on:
Monday, April 23rd – 2:00 PM – Larchmont Public Library
Monday, April 23rd – 6:00 PM – Somers Middle School
Tuesday, April 24th – 2:00 PM – Pound Ridge Town Hall

