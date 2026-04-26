APRIL 26—MARIA REGINA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP BRING JOY, LAUGHTER, CARE AND HOPE AT ELIZABETH SETON CHILDREN’S CENTER’S CARNIVAL

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HARTSDALE, NEW YORK (APRIL 21, 2026) More than 30 members of Maria Regina High School’s The Helping Hands Club recently brought joy, laughter, care and hope when they volunteered their time and talents at Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center’s recent Carnival.
During their 3-hour visit, the students from the renowned all-female Catholic high school entertained children facing some of the most challenging medical conditions and their parents and caregivers in a variety of ways. They sang, danced, played in ring toss games and joined in face painting, making cotton candy, and making a splash in the dunk tank attraction, among other activities.
The special outing continues a long-time tradition of Maria Regina Helping Hands Club supporting the mission of Yonkers-based Elizabeth Seton, a recognized pioneer and leader in providing medically fragile children with unsurpassed clinical and rehabilitative care in a residential setting.
The student-led club, which was established over 10 years ago, has given back meaningfully to Elizabeth Seton with students writing personalized holiday greeting cards for the patients and their families as well as conducting fundraisers like dress down days when all proceeds are earmarked for the nonprofit’s essential programs to help the young residents thrive and pursue a full life.
Principal Maria Carozza-McCaffrey (Class of ’99) said: “We are so deeply proud of The Helping Hands Club members for undertaking this initiative to help make a difference in the lives of Elizabeth Seton’s children and their families,” adding: “The students’ commitment, generosity, determination and selflessness are in keeping with the spiritual foundation that the Sisters of the Resurrection established when they founded Maria Regina nearly 70 years ago.”
Accompanied by their theology instructor, Jennie Bertino, the Helping Hands Club students included:
Meghan Cousins Abell, Yonkers
Juliana Celestino, Yonkers
Kaitlyn Clark, Yonkers
Liella Colon, Yonkers
Denissa Dedushaj, Yonkers
Isabella DeMelo, Elmsford
Sofia Fernandes, White Plains
Ivanna Franco, Yonkers
Dania George, Yonkers
Gianna Gjonaj, Yonkers
Amelia Grzelakowski, Yonkers
Amanda Iaccarino, Yonkers
Joelle Jubran, Scarsdale
Olivia Lopez, Yonkers
Vida Magalhaes, Yonkers
Valentina Marone, Valhalla
Jennifer Martino, Port Chester
Lorenne Mazzarella, Yorktown Heights
Lily McCarthy, Yonkers
Katherine Mundo, Bronx
Angelina Nguyen, Yonkers
Diya Nishad, Yonkers
Alessia Paska, Scarsdale
Lilly Pellerito, Hartsdale
Annabelle Sanabria, New Rochelle
Gianna Simonetti, Eastchester
Sophia Smith, Bronx
Perla Stakaj, Yonkers
Alanyah Sylve, Bronx
Alexa Tinaj, Scarsdale
Madalyn Vanbrakle, New Rochelle