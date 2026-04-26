APRIL 26—MARIA REGINA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP BRING JOY, LAUGHTER, CARE AND HOPE AT ELIZABETH SETON CHILDREN’S CENTER’S CARNIVAL

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HARTSDALE, NEW YORK (APRIL 21, 2026) More than 30 members of Maria Regina High School’s The Helping Hands Club recently brought joy, laughter, care and hope when they volunteered their time and talents at Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center’s recent Carnival.

During their 3-hour visit, the students from the renowned all-female Catholic high school entertained children facing some of the most challenging medical conditions and their parents and caregivers in a variety of ways. They sang, danced, played in ring toss games and joined in face painting, making cotton candy, and making a splash in the dunk tank attraction, among other activities.

The special outing continues a long-time tradition of Maria Regina Helping Hands Club supporting the mission of Yonkers-based Elizabeth Seton, a recognized pioneer and leader in providing medically fragile children with unsurpassed clinical and rehabilitative care in a residential setting.

The student-led club, which was established over 10 years ago, has given back meaningfully to Elizabeth Seton with students writing personalized holiday greeting cards for the patients and their families as well as conducting fundraisers like dress down days when all proceeds are earmarked for the nonprofit’s essential programs to help the young residents thrive and pursue a full life.

Principal Maria Carozza-McCaffrey (Class of ’99) said: “We are so deeply proud of The Helping Hands Club members for undertaking this initiative to help make a difference in the lives of Elizabeth Seton’s children and their families,” adding: “The students’ commitment, generosity, determination and selflessness are in keeping with the spiritual foundation that the Sisters of the Resurrection established when they founded Maria Regina nearly 70 years ago.”

Accompanied by their theology instructor, Jennie Bertino, the Helping Hands Club students included:

Meghan Cousins Abell, Yonkers

Juliana Celestino, Yonkers

Kaitlyn Clark, Yonkers

Liella Colon, Yonkers

Denissa Dedushaj, Yonkers

Isabella DeMelo, Elmsford

Sofia Fernandes, White Plains

Ivanna Franco, Yonkers

Dania George, Yonkers

Gianna Gjonaj, Yonkers

Amelia Grzelakowski, Yonkers

Amanda Iaccarino, Yonkers

Joelle Jubran, Scarsdale

Olivia Lopez, Yonkers

Vida Magalhaes, Yonkers

Valentina Marone, Valhalla

Jennifer Martino, Port Chester

Lorenne Mazzarella, Yorktown Heights

Lily McCarthy, Yonkers

Katherine Mundo, Bronx

Angelina Nguyen, Yonkers

Diya Nishad, Yonkers

Alessia Paska, Scarsdale

Lilly Pellerito, Hartsdale

Annabelle Sanabria, New Rochelle

Gianna Simonetti, Eastchester

Sophia Smith, Bronx

Perla Stakaj, Yonkers

Alanyah Sylve, Bronx

Alexa Tinaj, Scarsdale

Madalyn Vanbrakle, New Rochelle