County Executive Recognizes Lois Bronz contribution.

WPCNR MILESTONES. From the Westchester County Office of Communications. February 13, 2018:

County Executive George Latimer today issued this statement on the death today of Lois Bronz:

“Today, Westchester lost a true friend in Lois Bronz. Having served with her during my time at the Board of Legislators, I saw first-hand just what kind of impact Lois had on Westchester.

Our time serving together resulted in meaningful legislation that changed the course of the County for the better, most notably the creation of the Westchester County Human Rights Commission.

Lois was the definition of a trailblazer in Westchester County, having been elected as the first and only woman, and the first African-American, Chair of the County Board of Legislators. She fought for civil rights, women’s rights and human rights.

Lois leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the people of Westchester. I extend my deepest condolences to the Bronz family during this difficult time.”