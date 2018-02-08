County Executive to Give First State of the County Address in Legislature Chambers in 7 years Monday Evening April 16

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From The Westchester County Department of Communications. February 8, 2018:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will deliver the 2018 State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers of the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

This address, which is mandated by the Westchester County Charter, has not taken place in the Board of Legislators’ Chambers since 2011. Prior to 2012, the speech was customarily held in the Chambers, and has been delivered to a meeting of the County’s 17 Legislators.

“The Board of Legislators plays a vital role in the machine that is Westchester County Government,” said Latimer. “We are co-equal branches of government that are here on behalf of the residents of this great County. It is about time the Executive Branch acts this way, and out of respect to the Board’s important role I am looking forward to delivering this address to all Westchester residents at the Board’s place of business. We are in this together, and this is a small token to show respect.”

Chairman of the Board of Legislators Ben Boykin said: “I am pleased that County Executive Latimer is returning this important function to its rightful place. The Board of Legislators, as a co-equal branch of government, is working in tandem with the Latimer Administration to move Westchester forward and this is another visible opportunity that demonstrates the re-focusing of our efforts.”