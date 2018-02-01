Free Tax Help/Consultation for Low Income Earners and the Elderly in English and Spanish through April 17

WPCNR QUILL AND EYESHADE. From Westchester County Department of Communications. February 1, 2018:

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board (WPWDB) will once again offer its popular free tax preparation assistance to Westchester residents through a program called VITA.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free tax help to people who generally make $53,930 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

In 2017, 9,280 Westchester taxpayers received more than $11 million in refunds and $4 million in tax credits.

The Program, which will run from February 1 – April 17, helps low and moderate-income individuals and families eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) file their taxes, and maximize their returns.

Since its inception, VITA has been a vital service for those living paycheck to paycheck or with fixed incomes. All assistance is provided at no cost and on top of EITC savings (max $6,318), clients often discover they are eligible for additional credits, such as the Credit for the Elderly or Disabled.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a federal tax credit available to working families and individuals with modest incomes. Many eligible Westchester residents are not aware of the credit and therefore do not claim it.

Maximum credits depend on income, marital status and size of family. Each year New York State and New York City set threshold limits. Limits for the current tax year are issued prior to the beginning of the tax preparation season.

To make sure it delivers maximum benefits, VITA relies on dedicated volunteers to assist with various tasks including tax preparation, translation, call-center operations and acting as greeters.

In addition to VITA, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) Program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors. The IRS-certified volunteers who provide tax counseling are often retired individuals associated with non-profit organizations that receive grants from the IRS.

Before going to a VITA or TCE site, participants are encouraged to check this document (in English and Spanish) Publication 3676-B for services provided and a checklist of what to bring in order to get maximum support during the session.

VITA aims to help working families take advantage of all tax credits for which they are eligible, including earned income tax credit, child tax credits and education credits.

This not only assists the individual or family, but also increases tax dollars in the County. It is estimated that about 80% of refunds are spent locally, which generates local sales, wages and jobs, ultimately boosting the local economy.

Appointments and Walk-In Locations

White Plains: Westchester/Putnam One-Stop Center, 120 Bloomingdale Rd.

Appointments run: Feb. 2 – April 18. Tuesday and Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Languages: English and Spanish

Mt. Vernon: Mt Vernon One-Stop Center, 100 East First St.

Appointments run: Feb. 2 – April 14. Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Languages: English

Valhalla: Westchester Community College Gateway Center, 75 Grassland Rd., Gateway Bldg. across from parking lot #1. Appointments run: Feb. 3 – April 17. Mondays and Fridays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Languages: English Note: Walk-ins are for WCC students only

Yonkers: Educational Opportunity Center of Westchester, 26 South Broadway

Appointments run: Feb. 2 – April 18. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Noon – 8 p.m.

Spring Break Dates: April 11 and April 13: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Languages: English

Dobbs Ferry: Mercy College, 555 Broadway, Victory Hall, Room 10

Appointments run: Mondays: Feb. 3 – April 17, Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesdays: 1 – 5 p.m.

Languages: English and Spanish

Ossining: IFCA Housing Network, 138 Spring Street

Appointments run: Mondays: Feb. 3 – April 17, Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesdays: 1 – 5 p.m.

Languages: English and Spanish

Who Qualifies for EITC

The potential maximum tax credit includes federal, state and New York City credits and depends on income, marital status and number of children in the household. Children can be a son, daughter, grandchild, adopted child, step child or foster child as long as the child is under 19 years of age.

Single (ages 25-65)

With no children: Maximum income to be eligible: $15,010 Maximum tax credit: $510

With one child: Maximum income to be eligible: $39,617 Maximum tax credit: $3,400

With 2 children: Maximum income to be eligible: $45,007 Maximum tax credit: $5,616

With 3 or more children: Maximum income to be eligible: $48,340 Maximum tax credit: $6,318

Married/filing jointly (ages 25-65)

With no children: Maximum income to be eligible: $20,600 Maximum tax credit: $510

With one child: Maximum income to be eligible: $45,207 Maximum tax credit: $3,400

With 2 children: Maximum income to be eligible: $50,597 Maximum tax credit: $5,616

With 3 or more children: Maximum income to be eligible: $53,930 Maximum tax credit: $6,318

THE WESTCHESTER-PUTNAM WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD provides an environment where job seekers and employers interact to meet the needs for a highly qualified regional workforce. The WPWDB seeks to strengthen partnerships with business sectors, service providers and the public education system to offer career services and various training modalities to youth and adults. For more information, visit http://www.westchesterputnamonestop.com/.