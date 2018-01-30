Common Council Decides to Vote on Red Light Photo Cameras at White Plains Intersections. Vote will be Next Monday February 5

“PHOTO COP” On Surveillance

“GOTCHA!”

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. January 30, 2018:

WPCNR has learned from a person who attended last night’s Special Meeting that the city is greenlighting Red Light Camera installations at key intersections in the City of White Plains.

The “Green Light” for a vote occurred at last night’s Special Meeting at City Hall, (as predicted by The CitizeNetReporter).

The informed observer told WPCNR this morning that the vote on the legislation and the contract with the vendor (known as ATS, a major installer of these systems) who will install and operate the cameras will be on the Common Council agenda next Monday night, February 5.

The project has taken three years to reach this point.

The observer said “the vendor and the city administration are saying it is a moneymaker for the city.” Previously the push for the red light “PhotoCops” had been motivated by the administration concern for the safety of the driving public, not potential revenue.

Similar systems elsewhere has lead to widespread complaints to the towns, cities and counties that have installed them, and some towns have removed the installations.

Locations in White Plains where the “PhotoCops” will be installed have yet to be determined, the source said.

Another source at the meeting said that the cameras would be set up at 12 intersections the city.

That source said the timing duration of the yellow(amber) light has not been officially determined. In WPCNR’S view, the timing of how long the yellow caution amber light actually lasts before the light goes red is the key factor.

There would be about six months before this became operative. The second source told WPCNR there would be a trial period where drivers caught in violation would be given some sort of amnesty.

The violation of running the red is when your vehicle is in the intersection over the stopline and the camera picture shows the offending vehicle incursion over the stop line.