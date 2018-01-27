The Cesspool of NCAA Athletics.

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK. By John Bailey. January 27, 2017:

This week has shown the corruption, the immorality, the exploitation, the irresponsibility, disrespect for the law, lack of ethics, greed and the bottom line of what NCAA college athletics is:

A cesspool of weak, self-centered, timid powerful people who would rather tolerate the immorality of college administration of athletes, and ignore reports of athlete, coach, and athletic administration malfeasance and self-interest than pursue truth and justice and the American way.

The absolutely sickening conduct of Dr. Nassar resulting in the wrenching unbelievable but real testimonies of the young women who were assaulted by this miserable pedophile–can we call him that now–child molester–told in a courtroom in Lansing, Michigan, resulting in his life sentence for his crimes against the young children he guided showed the moral malfeasance of Michigan State.

Then today comes the report of 37 cases of Michigan State male athletes being accused of sexual assault of women being ignored totally by the President of the NCAA.

I have had enough of this reprehensible look-the-other-way, ignore-it-it-will-go-away and they were just boys being boys attitude up and down the athletic culture of college football basketball, whatever that the NCAA exhibits. The head of the NCAA if he ignored these reports should be brought up on obstruction of justice at the very least.

Michigan State has forfeited the right to compete in the NCAA, the Big Ten, and get back to the business of educating students in how to behave and lead a productive life. Like the University of Chicago years ago which dropped college football to concentrate on education, Michigan State should do the same thing.

Their administration needs a top to bottom cleanout of the enablers of big money athletics that only care about profits and bowl games and attracting the kind of players and the coaches who tolerate their immature, immoral, illegal behavior because they are so talented.

But this case of Nassar and the apparently wild disrespect for women and bad behavior towards women revealed today is chocking. Can a head coach at Michigan ever suspend, cut, or the school expel an athlete who is accused of sexual assault. It can be a team rule. Or remove their scholarship if they have one?

But Michigan State’s culture or Penn State’s culture, for that matter is aside.

It is the incredible moral weakness of the President of the NCAA and the NCAA up and down that astounds me.

If the NCAA has any concern for athletes and education at all, Michigan State should lose bowl eligibility for a decade until their sports programs can be cleansed of its good-old-boy enabling culture.

The President of the NCAA should be investigated by the Board of the NCAA to see why he would not investigate 37 reports of sexual misconduct by male athletes at one aschool. Sounds like a permissive culture there, doesn’t it?

The coaches that did not throw those bums off their teams should be ashamed. But no they’re winning coaches, the athletes win games, they are good for the school, who cares if they force themselves on women occasionally, right?

The athletic programs should be investigated top to bottom by the school, and if criminal charges are warranted, bring them.

And folks, this is at just one big time school!

How many other football factories, basketball powers and programs have this same culture where if you put the ball in the hoop, carry the ball over the goal line,or put the puck in the net, it’s OK. Don’t report it to the authorities. Don’t bring in the police.

It is sickening.

It is time for the NCAA to call for all such incidents on campuses in its purview to be reported at the time of their reporting. No more coverups. That is the very least they can do

And meanwhile, I do not want to see Michigan State have in a Bowl Game for a decade. Hit them where they care–the endowment, the money, the reputation.

I am sure there are great athletic programs with respect for their athletes behavior and great coaches that will not tolerate this kind of behavior on their teams or on their staffs. I salute you.

And this is a teaching moment for those of you who need to up your standards, attitudes, and sense of justice, morality, and behavior.