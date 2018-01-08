White Plains Own Benjamin Boykin Elected Chairman of the Board of County Legislators

Benjamin Boykin right, with County Attorney John Vorperian, giving Mr. Vorperian a County Proclamation recognizing Mr. Vorperian’s service in child protection litigation two years ago. Mr. Boykin will be the new Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the County Board of Legislators. January 8, 2018:

Legislator Ben Boykin, (D-White Plains, Scarsdale and West Harrison) was elected Board Chairman by the Board of Legislators at its January 8, 2018 meeting.

Chairman Ben Boykin said “I am humbled and honored to serve as Board Chair and to work with all my Colleagues on the Board of Legislators and the Latimer Administration to move Westchester forward. We will have many opportunities and significant challenges ahead but, by working together, we will make Westchester County a better place to live, work and enjoy.”

Chairman Boykin, along with the Democratic Vice Chair, Alfreda Williams; Majority Leader, Catherine Parker and Democratic Whip, MaryJane Shimsky, will form the Democratic team to lead the Board of Legislators for the 2018 – 2019 Legislative Term.

Chairman Boykin, MBA, CPA has 45 years of business experience including executive and managerial positions at Fortune 100 companies in accounting and budgeting, corporate development, organizational restructuring, financial planning and treasury.

He managed and restructured complex organizations in North America, Latin America and Europe. He has 25 years of extensive governmental experience including seven years as a member of White Plains School Board and fourteen years on the White Plains Common Council where he served three terms as Council President.

He is beginning his third two-year term on the County Board. He has held various leadership roles in business and government.

With Westchester County facing a real budget deficit of at least $100 million, his business acumen, financial expertise and governmental knowledge will be key skills needed as Board Chair at this critical time.