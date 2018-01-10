County Promises Meeting With Section 1 Athletics to Bring County Basketball Tournament Back to County Center in 2019

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. January 10, 2017:

Westchester County has issued the following Statement on the Possibilities of Section 1 Boys and Girls High School Basketball Tournament back to the County Center. The outcome is the result of meetings between representatives of Westchester County and the Executive Committee of Section 1. The 2018 Championships will be played at Pace University this spring, however the county will make an effort to bring the Tournament back to the County Center after the end of this year’s Tournament.

The Statement:

”The Executive Committee of Section 1 voted in November 2017 not to hold the 2018 boys and girls high school basketball tournament at the Westchester County Center.

“Executive Committee held two subsequent votes, the most recent being on January 3, and reaffirmed that vote. These decisions were reached after reaching a deadlock with the prior County administration.

“ On January 9, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and his senior team, met with officials from Section 1 and agreed to host a subsequent meeting by the end of March 2018 to discuss having the 2019 tournament at the Westchester County Center. Latimer’s goal is to negotiate in good faith with Section 1, and that the tournament will return to the County Center next year.