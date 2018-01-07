January 9: CNA Holds Forum on New “Comprehensive” Plan for White Plains

The January Meeting of the White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. [Please note: The meeting will be canceled if White Plains School facilities and activities are canceled and/or closed.] The Meeting will be a Roundtable on the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Almost everyone agrees an overhaul of the City’s Comprehensive Plan is long overdue. It was a much-discussed topic during the 2017 campaigns for Mayor and Common Council seats. When to update the Plan? Costs of an update? What should be the focus of an update? Important topics might include downtown development, development in and around our neighborhoods, infrastructure, traffic, parking, affordable housing, and that’s just for starters.

This meeting will be a Neighborhood Roundtable for WPCNA delegates, residents and the public. We hope to facilitate a healthy dialogue to better understand the issues, opinions, and ideas coming out of our neighborhoods. We all look forward to your input.

This is sure to be a lively evening, so please come early to get a good seat and allow time for audience participation and networking.