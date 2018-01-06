WHITE PLAINS WEEK COLD WEATHER SPECIAL–DR. DEBORAH HEMEL ADVISES HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM EXTREME COLD

WHITE PLAINS WEEK’S JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

DR. DEBORAH HEMEL

INTERNIST

NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL GROUP WESTCHESTER, SCARSDALE

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF IN THIS WEEKEND’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER

With the Arctic air gripping White Plains New York USA, White Plains–temperatures are not expected to rise higher than 17 degrees on Saturday and 23 degrees on Sunday. Learn the simple signs of frostbite, hypothermia, and the procedures you should follow in supervising children outdoors this week. Dr. Hemel is Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical College.