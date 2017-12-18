REPUBLICAN TAX BILL ELIMINATING STATE AND LOCAL INCOME TAXES OR THE MORTGAGE INTEREST DEDUCTION AN ATTACK ON NEW YORK: GOVERNOR CUOMO

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Statement From the Governor’s Office and the State Democratic Committee Head. December 18, 2017:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued this statement today on the Republican reconciled tax bill:

“The Republican Congress is talking about a “compromise” on the tax provision ending the deduction of state and local taxes (SALT). One suggestion is to allow either the deduction of state and local taxes or the deduction of mortgage interest on your home. That is not a compromise. It is a choice between losing your left arm or your right arm – and it would devastate New York.

“The simple truth is this: No state in the country donates more tax revenue to the federal government than New York. We are the number one donor state in the country, sending $48 billion more in tax dollars than we get back in federal spending.

“Republican members of this state’s congressional delegation need to remember they represent the people of New York, and they should not sanction using New York as a piggy bank to finance tax cuts for other states. They must put the interest of their constituents ahead of the interests of their political bosses and stop a reckless proposal that will decimate New York and our hardworking families.”

STATE DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GEOFF BERMAN ISSUED THIS STATEMEN ON THE BILL:

“To New York Congressional members: Voting no on this abominable plan is not enough. You must send a message loud and clear to your party leadership that they shouldn’t abuse New York taxpayers to fund tax cuts for the rich in other states.

The repeal of the SALT (State and Local Tax) deduction is designed to directly penalize New Yorkers, and if these members are effective at their jobs they should be able to get their political bosses to repeal this ugly, anti-New York provision.

Anything less is unacceptable. If they are not effective, then they are complicit. These members should be voted out of office and someone who actually represents the interest of their constituents should be elected in. Not eliminating this destructive provision is a dereliction of duty, and next November voters will make their voices heard.”