The White Plains Salvation Army Needs You to Make This Year’s Bell-ringing Street Campaign its best year ever–when your help is needed more than ever.

New Corps Officers Jenny and Sam Alarcon of White Plains Salvation Army Mission Invite you to ring bells for good for the Salvation Army in White Plains, New York, USA

You’ve always admired them, standing on corners in the snow and cold smiling and ringing their bells of cheer, giving back to the community.

You’ve always wanted to ring those wonderful bells that Salvation Army volunteers in White Plains greet you with every year at malls and street locations throughout the city — right?

Now’s your chance to fulfill that dream this week and through the holidays

If you want to volunteer to ring those holiday bills, wear the Salvation Army red celebrating the joy of giving and spreading holiday cheer, and fill your red pot with needed donations that keep the good coming that the Salvation Army does for White Plains through the year ,contact The Salvation Army at

914-949-2908.

Call now while you’re thinking about it!

(If after hours, wait, leave a message in the telephone mailbox,we’ll get back to you.)

The Salvation Army mission wants you, Mr. and Mrs. And Ms. White Plains to help ring the Salvation Army bells, feel good doing good with every donation from passersby, shoppers, and the spirit of White Plains that goes into your cheery red pot.

New White Plains Salvation Army Major Jenny Alarcon and Salvation Army Board Member, White Plains Television’s John Vorperian, stopped by White Plains Television Studios Friday morning to spread good cheer and give an update on The Salvation Army’s annual charity collection to fund all The Salvation Army White Plains services for 2018.

Their interview will be televised Thursday evening, December 14 on White Plains Television’s People to Be Heard at 8 PM on White Plains Altice-Cablevision Channel 76 and countywide on Verizon Fios Channel 45, and again on both networks at 7 PM, on Saturday December 16 on those same stations it is also available Thursday on the internet at www.wpcommunitymedia.org at anytime and also YouTube and at the www.whiteplainsweek.com site on Friday, December 17.

Ms. Alarcon with her husband, Samuel are the new Corps Officers appointed in July to manage the diversified services the White Plains Salvation Army offers:

The daily Food Pantry program, counseling services, the music program for youngsters, tutoring and an after-school day care program that’s a life-saver for White Plainsians.

Always wanted to help? In the holiday spirit? Call 914-949-2908 and ask about bell-ringing on the streets of White Plains or in malls, or leave your name if interested in volunteering in any capacity for the White Plains Salvation Army.