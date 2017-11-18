DISCREET URBAN TURKEYS CONTINUE TO BE HONORED RESIDENTS ON NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL GROUNDS

His Majesty, strutting about New York Presbyterian Hospital Grounds last year.

The New York Presbyterian Hospital Turkey Flock Strut About the grounds.

The Turkey clan continues to be surprising residents of the New York Presbyterian Hospital. You often see them foraging along the green iron fence along Bryant Avenue. And, they fly up over the fence when approached.

The turkey is a very shrewd bird. They are hard to hunt. Wary. And as I say, very discreet and despite their small head they are anything but stupid.

Like the Canada Geese, noting the Westchester airport guidelines on number of flights in the area, have cut the numbers of geese in any squadron to about eight which avoids the culling of the flocks of geese as took place in Mamaroneck a few years ago.

It’s always great to see a new turkey family every spring. How they survive we do not know. But they do.