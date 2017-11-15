WPCNR ON THE BARRICADES. NEWS AND COMMENT By John F. Bailey. November 15,2017:

About a year ago Buzzfeed published the dossier prepared by a veteran agent for hire. I read that document.

Did President Obama read it? Did the FBI read it? Did Mr. Obama know of it? If the FBI was aware of this, why has it taken a year to indict Paul Manaford? (If he was such low hanging fruit?).

Did the President decide to sit on this dossier, or had similar information, (if they knew it existed)? Remember President Obama put sanctions on Russia for supposedly involving themselves in leaking to WikiLeaks. Was this related to the dynamite in the dossier?

I shake my head that President Obama did not make public the extent of Russian meddling. The question is what did the President and the FBI know and when did they know it? James Comey had no qualms about putting out Hillary Clinton demaging findings just before the election.

Obama sitting on the extent of all this lead directly to the Trump win. But maybe it would not have made a difference. But it should have been aired out there.

But really, Mr. Obama’s decision not to reveal evidence of meddling in the election, whether he had the “goods” in the dossier or not, or just superficial knowledge of meddling is the reason Trump got elected.

The former President was obligated to put that out. It was a series of crimes. It was an act to seize control of the United States.

This dossier was a hotter document than the Pentagon Papers. It blows the lid off the whole thing. And if the FBI was behind the curve on this whole issue they are to blame for the mess we are in today.

Did Mr. Obama’s hubris that lead him to suppress information showing Russia was aiding the Trump campaign ostensibly because he did not want to appear to be trying to affect the 2016 election, the intellectual above the fray? Bad decision. Bad for the country bad for truth, justice and the American way–which is “the way” no more.

Come on. You have to put this crap out.

More to blame for this mess is the distaste and disdain the nation’s major newspapers showed to the Buzzfeed disclosure. Previously, the papers portrayed Eric Snowden as a hero for disclosing NSA surveillance of Americans, which was fed to Wikileaks from Russia according to the dossier.

Now Snowden is living in luxury in Moscow. Why is that? Because Russia doesn’t want him to reveal more of what Russia did or was doing. What kind of security does the NSA have anyway? Snowden walked out of NSA with the secret information. Walked out. Come on.

Now bearing the Snowden as hero treatment in mind, how did the major media treat the dossier. They concentrated on Mr. Trump’s alleged dalliances in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The ladies of the evening involved in those incidents cannot be found now. As the dossier so delecately puts it, page 27:

“Two knowledgeable St. Petersburg (RU) sources claim Republican candidate Trump has paid bribes and engaged in sexual activities there but key witness silenced and evidence hard to obtain. (i.e.,bribed or coerced to disappear)

The press reported on the Manafort travels, but originally reported his denials but they could not confirm so they dismissed the dossier credibility until they at last broke the Manafort kickback story. They ignored how the dossier all hangs together.

But now a year later the FBI charges Manafort with money laundering alleged payments from the former Ukraine President. What a lot of work. It was right in the dossier last year.

If this investigation continues, you are going to find I believe the dossier has the whole story. And the FBI is chasing a horse that has already left the barn for a stall in the White House Barn.

Some quotes from the dossier, page 20:

“Ex-Ukranian President YANUKOVICH confides directly to PUTIN that he authorized kickback payments to MANAFORT, as alleged in western media. (YANUKOVICH) Assures Russian President however there is no documentary evidence/trail.”

Now how did Jill Stein play a role, other than stealing votes that lost Mrs. Clinton Michigan Wisconsin. This is quite a mystery. The dossier, page 15:

“Speaking separately, also in early August 2016, a Kremlin official involved in U.S. relations commented on aspects of the Russian operation to date. Its goals had been three-fold-asking sympathetic US actors how Moscow could help them; gathering relevant intelligence; creating and disseminating compromising information. This involved the Kremlin supporting various US political figures, including funding indirectly their recent visits to Moscow. (The Kremilin Official) named a delegation from Lyndon LAROUCHE; presidential candidate JILL STEIN of the Green Party; TRUMP foreign policy adviser Carter PAGE; and former DIA Director Michael Flynn, in this regard and as successful in terms of perceived outcomes.”

The Amateurs at the social media platforms: Innocents playing with professionals

The most incredulous stuff last month was Facebook, Google and Twitter sent their lawyers to testify before congress, while Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder addressed investors in California. Isn’t that contempt of congress? But then this congress does deserve contempt,doesn’t it?

The three companies told the extent of Russia’s posting fake organization comments. On Facebook, 150 million users were hit with the Russian-created “organizations” friendly to Trump messages. Congressmen during the committee hearings with the models of internet success, described the posts Russian operatives created as “divisive” at the least.

As I found out early in doing this WPCNR website, you have to monitor your content and vet who is doing the contenting. Facebook apparently did not do that. They liked the checks. We have no idea yet how many Russian “organizations” posted on Google or Twitter, yet.

But really, should the persons responsible for this unwitting use of their platforms, be prosecuted for no matter how unwittingly, being negligent, aiding sedition (incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority), unwitting treason, accepting money from a power they are not supposed to trade or do business with?

Should Zuckerberg and the google and Twitter CEOs have to be brought up on some kind of charges?

Facebook has made millions from the Russian ads. But I suspect that the Supreme Court ruling that quid pro quo has to be proven and not simply be an appearance of quid pro quo, will protect these corporate titans. After all, in America, it’s all about profits at any cost without responsibility these days.

Again a juicy excerpt from the dossier on what Russia did to sway the vote on American youth, page 15:

“Speaking in confidence to a close colleague in early August, 2016, Head of the Russian Presidential Adminstration(PA), Sergei IVANOV, assess the impact and results of Kremlin intervention in the U.S. Presidential election to date. Although most commentators believed that the Kremlin was behind the leaked Democratic National Committee/CLINTON e-mails, this remained technically deniable. Therefore the Russians would not risk their position for the time being with new leaked material, even to a third party like WikiLeaks. Rather the tactics would be to spread rumours and misinformation about the content of what already had been leaked and make up new content.

Continuing on this theme, IVANOV said that the audience to be target by such (new) operations was the educated youth in America as the Presidential Administration assessed there was still a chance they could be persuaded to vote for Republican candidate Donald TRUMP as a protest against the Washington establishment in the form of Democratic candidate Hillary CLINTON).”

Mr. Ivanov is reported in the dossier as having drinks with Mr. Putin that “PUTIN was generally satisfied with the progress of the anti-CLINTON operation to date. ..In IVANOV’S VIEW, the U.S. had tried to divide the Russian elite with sanctions but failed, whilst they, (the Russians) by contrast, had succeeded in splitting the U.S. hawks inimical to Russia and the Washington elite more generally, half of whom had refused to endorse any presidential candidates as a result of Russian intervention.”

What I found most interesting and credible about this dossier was how many names are named.

But it’s all over now.

Is it martial law, yet?

A bloodless takeover has been executed by Vladimir Putin, made possible by American greed and gullibility and by our own incompetence.