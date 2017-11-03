Pauline Oliva, Councilwoman, Advocate for the Less Fortunate, Dies

WPCNR MILESTONES. From the McMahon, Lyon and Hartnett Funderal Home website:

Pauline C. Oliva, a lifetime resident and longtime civic leader of White Plains passed away peacefully on October 31, 2017 at the age of 91. She was proud of her Irish and Lithuanian roots and was the daughter of two immigrants Alexander and Mary Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Patrick, and her beloved brothers Vincent, Charles, and Edward.

Pauline is survived by her three children, Patricia Lynn, Edmond (Margit), and Thomas Oliva, three grandchildren, Marland (Julia) Oliva, Lillian (Stephen) Rasulo, Edmond T. Oliva, and three great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving sister-in-law Angie Johnson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Pauline was a graduate of White Plains High School and later earned a degree in Labor Studies from Empire State College. Pauline worked in government service for more than 30 years, first with the New York State Department of Labor and later for the Westchester County Department of Planning, where she served as the Program Director of Section 8 Housing Programs.

She was a longtime member of the White Plains Beautification Foundation, White Plains League of Women Voters, Women’s Club of White Plains and White Plains Hospital Center Auxiliary and a past President of the Battle Hill Neighborhood Association. Pauline served on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Parish Council. She was a lifelong Democrat and until her death was an active member of the City of White Plains Democratic Committee.

Pauline was elected to two terms on the White Plains City Council serving a term as Council President. A reelection endorsement by a local newspaper described her as “…the shining star on the Common Council because of her work for quality neighborhoods and her many other innovations.” Her legacy on the Council as well as in life was as an advocate for the less fortunate.

As an animal lover Pauline was a parent to many cats and dogs. She found time to be an outstanding cook and baker with the help of her Italian mother-in-law who shared many of her original recipes. Pauline loved to garden and cheer on the New York Yankees. She was always willing to step up and volunteer and coached her sons’ Little League teams when no one else would.

Pauline received the City of White Plains Human Rights Distinguished Service Award and the Rotary Club‘s Paul Harris Fellowship Award. She was inducted in the White Plains High School Hall of Fame and received the White Plains League of Women Voters’ award for dedicated community involvement.

With all of these accomplishments, Pauline was best known to White Plains residents for her warm and welcoming personality, her modesty and compassion, beauty and great sense of humor. She is already missed by her devoted family, and her numerous friends, colleagues, and neighbors.

Contributions can be made in Pauline’s memory to the White Plains Beautification Foundation (PO Box 1614, White Plains, 10602) and Forgotten Felines (PO Box 430, Valhalla, 10595).

Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 & 6-9pm. Mass Saturday at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett

491 Mamaroneck Ave