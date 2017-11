WPCNR STREET STRAIGHT. NOVEMBER 2, 2017:

The Westchester Business Journal reported today on its website that The Continuum, originally approved by the Delfino administration over a decade ago, and delayed for lack of financing for about eight years will open for tenants in November.

The rents range, the Journal reports, from $2,120 to $2,380 a month; One-bedrooms from $2,680 to $3,020. Two-bedroom units range from $3,845 to $4,220 per month.