State Senator Latimer Collects Support of Lowey, Engel, Meng,

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017.From the Latimer Campaign. October 8, 2017:

George Latimer Saturday received the endorsement of Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-Westchester/Rockland), Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Queens), Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Congressman Eliot Engel (D-Westchester/Bronx).

Latimer, Meng, Lowey, and Engel were joined by Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and all took part in a voter registration drive in front of the H-Mart supermarket immediately following the press conference.

“We are here together, united for our common values and for the hopes of every Westchester resident. Standing with me today are the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Senior ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. I deeply admire their leadership and the dedication to their constituents, and I know that together, we can restore our nation’s hope on the same foundation of values and beliefs I am basing my campaign on,” said Latimer.

“I am proud to endorse George Latimer for Westchester County Executive. George has been a friend and colleague with whom I have worked for many years both during his time on the Westchester County Board and in the New York State Legislature. George is a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and has been a strong advocate for common sense gun laws. I look forward to continuing our work together on these important issues, as well as many others, to ensure that Westchester County is an even better place to live, work and raise our families,” said Congresswoman Lowey (D-Westchester/Rockland).

“I am proud to endorse George Latimer and look forward to working with him,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng. “While we fight the destructive attacks on the middle class in Washington, we need leaders like George Latimer standing up and fighting for our values here in New York, particularly at a time when those values are targeted by the President, the GOP-led Congress, and their enablers here in Westchester,”said Congresswoman Meng (D-Queens).

“I am happy to join my colleagues in endorsing George Latimer for Westchester County Executive. I have worked directly with George since his days as a County Legislator and have seen first hand his effective leadership and strong insight into the critical issues in Westchester,” said Congressman Engel (D- Bronx/Westchester).

Currently, Congresswoman Meng is the DNC’s only Asian-American officer and has focused much of her grassroots outreach on emerging communities. “With immigrants and the American Dream facing unprecedented attacks from the extreme right, we wanted to host this voter registration drive to empower, mobilize and invigorate voters in one of the most important races in the state,” said Meng.

The endorsement and voter registration drive add to Latimer’s growing momentum with only four weeks left until the November 7th general election. Latimer is running on the Democratic, Independent, Reform, Working Families, and Women’s Equality ballot lines.

​(L-R) Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Assemblyman David Buchwald, Congressman Eliot Engel, Judge Arlene Gordon-Oliver, Congresswoman Grace Meng, County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, County Legislator Alfreda Williams chanting “We the People United, Cannot be Divided”.