LEGISLATORS OVERRIDE OF ASTORINO VETO FAILS 11-6. 1 VOT SHORT.

WPCNR COUNTRY CLARION-LEDGER. Special to WPCNR From the Service Employees International Union. September 25, 2017:

Frank Soults of the SEIU 32BJ union reports to WPCNR moments ago that the County Board of Legislators effort to override County Executive Robert Astorino’s veto of the Board of Legislator’s Immigrant Protection Act failed by one vote, 11 to override, 6 to sustain the veto.

Soults said 2 Republicans came over to the override position, but the was one short, with all 8 Democrats voting to override.

Earlier in the day, the county by coincidence issued a news release proclaiming October Hispanic Heritage Month.