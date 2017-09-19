Bicycle Lane Money on Capital Projects Agenda This Afternoon 4 PM

WPCNR INSIDE CITY HALL. From the City Clerk. September 19, 2017:

The Capital Projects Board meets today at 4 in City Hall to rearrange spending plans.

They will discuss amending the Capital Improvement Program to execute planned-for improvements to Transit District Pedestrian and Bicycle facilities into the current 2017-18 fiscal year, by contributing $300,000 in city dollars.

To do this, the Board will consider decreasing the money spent on Storm Water Drains by $150,000, reducing Storm Water Drain expenditures from $400,000 to $250,000.

The other half of the $300,000 will come from taking $150,000 from the project to replace off-street space meter replacement, reducing that project from $350,000 to $200,000.