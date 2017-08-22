Mayor and Democratic-Nominated Council Candidates Will Not Appear at Neighborhood Association Forum This Evening.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. by John F. Bailey. August 22, 2017:

John Sheehan of the Gedney Association confirmed to WPCNR this morning that Mayor Thomas Roach’s Campaign Manager, Barry Caro had in an email informed him the Mayor would not attend tonight’s Democratic Primary Forum at 7 PM at The Woman’s Club of White Plains.

Mr. Roach’s three running mates, incumbent Councilman John Kirkpatrick and John Martin and first-time council nominee, Justin Brasch would also not attend, Sheehan said.

Last Thursday he received an e-mail from Caro saying the Mayor would not attend. Sheehan said the Mayor has been give a choice of three dates, the 8th, 15th and 22nd, but no response had been received before last Thursday.

Sheehan said the Mayor challenger, Milagros Lecuona, and council challengers, Michael Kraver, Arthur Goldman and Saad Siddiqui had been willing to come on all three dates and would be attending this evening.

Sheehan noted that the candidates who are coming will be asked why they are running, and asked about some southend town issues.

He said if any of the “no-show” candidates wanted to change their mind at the last minute they should just walk on in.

The Mayor was said to have a prior personal committment.