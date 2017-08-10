SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING FIRMING AND GOING UP WITH CONFIDENCE. JULY SALES PRICES UP 13%

WPCNR REALTY REALTY. AUGUST 10, 2017:

July in White Plains put smiles on home sellers faces, according to figures from Julia B. Fee/Sothby’s international Real Estate

The median price of a White Plains home sold in July was $630,800, up $71,000 from July of 2016.

The average price of homes sold in the White Plains July was $664,534, up 13% from $588,933 in July of a year ago, indicating that it is not just high end sales driving the price increases.

Through the first six months of 2017, Fee/Sothby reports home sales were up 2.6% over the first six months OF 2016, 196 TO 191. An encouraging trend was it was taking 7 weeks to sell a home and sellers were getting just about what they were asking for.

Inventory is increasing at a very slow pace, giving consumers more homes to choose from, and putting homeowners the ability to hold for their price.