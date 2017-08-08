|
The BID has partnered with Purchase College to bring eye catching and thought provoking artwork to a select number of vacant downtown storefronts. The Art in Vacant Spaces installations will be on display until the individual stores are rented.
For an audio tour, download the free app, Otocast:
August 8, 2017
featured event
Thursdays, Now – August 31 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
City Center Summer Concert Series
Free live music in the courtyard on City Place. In case of rain, the performance will move to the 3rd floor lobby of City Center outside the Performing Arts Center. Learn more and view the full schedule.
August 10: Waffle Stompers
The Waffle Stompers are a jazz trombone ensemble (with keyboard, drums and bass) from New York City. They are Juilliard grads and Winners of the Internationall Trombone Association Jazz Ensemble Competition. Many have played with the likes of Westchester’s own Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Tony Bennett, and more.
Events
Great times for all.
|230 Main Street, (914) 397-2420
FOR CHILDREN:
Thursday, August 10 at 11 am
Toddler Storytime
Join Barnes & Noble for Storytime in their Children’s Department as they read popular picture books children love.
Saturday, August 12 at 11 am
Goodnight Lab: A Scientific Parody Storytime
While poking fun at the clutter and chaos of lab life, this sweet parody of the beloved Goodnight Moon gives scientists of all ages everything they need to say goodnight and rest before returning to the research world in the morning. Activities to follow.
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Saturday, August 12 at 9 am
Educator Appreciation Days
Pre-K through Grade 12 educators join Barnes & Noble every Saturday and Sunday in August to do your back-to-school shopping and enjoy 25% off most books, toys, games, movies, music, and 10% off Café consumables and select NOOK devices.
AUTHOR EVENTS:
Saturday August 12 at 2 pm
The New Superpower for Women by Steve Kardian
Join Barnes & Noble for a talk, Q&A, and book signing with author Steve Kardian for his book The New Superpower for Women: Trust Your Intuition, Predict Dangerous Situations, and Defend Yourself from the Unthinkable. All of Steve’s passion for women’s safety, his long history in law enforcement, which includes serving as an FBI defense tactics instructor, has been poured into this book.
|175 East Post Road, (914) 644-8191
Wednesday, August 9 at 6 pm
Late Night
Join Bead Everything for Late Night, every second and fourth Wednesday night from 6 pm – 8 pm. Bead, chat, snack and shop with friends. Late Night is free to attend, just call ahead to let them know you’ll be going.
Bead Everything Classes
Bead Everything offers classes for every skill level. Call (914) 644-8191 to register and pre-pay. Learn more and see the full schedule.
Wednesday, August 9 at 11 am – Beehive Wrap
Thursday, August 10 at 11 am – Unwinding Beauty
Friday, August 11 at 11 am – Macrame With Links
Saturday, August 12 at 10 am – Intro: Knotting With Silk
Monday, August 14 at 11 am – June Blooms
Wednesdays at 7 pm
Dancing Under The Stars
Free outdoor concerts paying tribute to great bands and performers. Held at Renaissance Plaza.
August 9: Back Street Boys R Back
Thursdays at Noon
Noon Day Concerts On The Plaza
Free outdoor concerts at Renaissance Plaza.
August 10: Richie G Group – Jazz Pop
148A Mamaroneck Avenue
Saturday, August 12 at 1 pm
Grand Opening
Photos and autographs with Brooklyn Nets #6, Sean Kilpatrick.
|1 North Broadway, (914) 946-4433
Thursday, August 10,
Monday, August 14, and Thursday, August 17 at 7 pm
Once Upon A Mattress
A fun musical retelling of the classic story of The Princess and the Pea
. During a kingdom-wide search to find a princess fit for the hapless Prince Dauntless, in swims the less-than-regal Princess Winnifred the Woebegone. Unrefined and undeniably charming, Winnifred is like no princess Dauntless has ever seen and his heart is captured. Unfortunately, Queen Aggravain is on a mission to come between her son and his newly found soulmate. Learn more and purchase tickets.
|7 City Place, (914) 686-8071
Saturday, August 12 from 11 am – 12 pm
Baby’s First Birthday Event
Is your baby turning one soon? Join Babies R Us in store to celebrate this milestone with free activities, giveaways and great gift ideas for planning baby’s big day. Plus, meet local parents-and their babies, too. Reserve now.
Saturday, August 12 from 1 pm – 3 pm
Pokémon Trade and Collect Event
Trade with fellow collectors, receive a free Stufful foil card and Pokémon Trading Card Game collector’s album, and participate in a Pokémon coloring activity.
|179 E Post Road, (914) 682-0637
Thursdays from 6:15 pm – 8 pm
Thursday Night Group Run
Join Westchester Road Runner every Thursday night for their free group run, a 2.5 mile run through the streets of White Plains. The run will start and finish at the store. Use their facilities to change or go dressed to run. Your personal belongings will be safe at the store.
WHITE PLAINS FARMER’S MARKET
Wednesdays, Now – November 26
From 8 am – 4 pm, on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue. Local farmers and vendors offer a wide assortment of fresh produce, plants, home baked goods, breads, honey, fish, and prepared foods.
|100 Martine Avenue, (914) 422-1400
FOR CHILDREN:
Tuesday, August 8 at 5 pm and Friday, August 11 at 3 pm
Reading Buddies
Reading Buddies will be available to read one-on-one with children in grades 2 to 5 on Tuesday and Friday afternoons for 15 minute sessions. Sign-up will start 30 minutes before the program time.
FOR TEENS:
Thursday, August 10 from 3 pm – 4 pm
Steam Online Gaming for Teens
Join other teens in the library in an online space and play games together. No equipment or registration is necessary.
FOR ADULTS:
Wednesdays, from 12:15 pm – 1 pm
Lunchtime Meditation
A weekly Meditation program at the library. No registration or equipment necessary. Starts promptly at 12:15 pm with the first few minutes devoted to beginning instruction.
Monday, August 14 from
6 pm – 7 pm
Drop -in Computer Help
Bring your laptop, tablet, phone, or use one of the library’s computers. No registration required; just “drop in.”
Tuesday, August 15 at 6 pm
“Ferragosto all’Italiana”
Join Tony Spiritoso for an Italian midsummer party with a special pic-nic style menu and gra’it cocktails. Plus, Italian street music. $65 plus taxes and tip. Call to make a reservation.
Saturday, August 12 at 3:45
Family Day: Despicable Me
Bring the family, your kid, or just yourself. Muse family days can be enjoyed by all. Learn more and register.
Now – Thursday, August 10
Midweek Romantic Getaway
Get out of the summer heat and enjoy date night at The Melting Pot. Surprise your date with a midweek getaway to Europe with our French inspired three course dinner for just $59 per couple. Be sure to make reservations and tell them that you are coming in for their Romantic Getaway special and we will reserve a table for two in our lover’s lane section (limited availability). View the menu.
|
|
Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17
Six days of free and affordable jazz performances throughout downtown White Plains. Learn more.