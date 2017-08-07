Immigration Protection Act Approved 10-5. Veto Override would need two more votes if County Executive Vetos Bill.

WPCNR WESTCHESTER COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Democratic Caucus. August 7, 2017:

The Immigrant Protection Act, an Act introduced by Majority Leader Catherine Borgia & 7 Democratic Legislators in February, passed with a bi-partisan vote of 10-5.

“The intent of this bill is to create a policy of public safety for all in Westchester County,” said Majority Leader Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining). “In surveys all across the country, immigrants have reported that they are less likely to contact police officers if they have been the victim of a crime because of potential immigrant consequences. Westchester is too diverse a County for our residents to live in fear. Thank you to all of the advocates who put countless hours of hard work into helping craft this law for the people of Westchester. It is now time for the County Executive to do the right thing for all of those who call our community home.”

This legislation will protect the confidential information of all residents, regardless of immigration status, and ensure that limited county resources are not misappropriated.

“The Immigrant Protection Act improves public safety for all county residents,” added Legislator MaryJane Shimsky (D-Hastings-on-Hudson). “Law enforcement agencies around the country agree that community trust and cooperation is critical to their work. When an immigrant mother in Westchester is the victim of a crime she needs to trust that she can seek the support of the police – this legislation aims to do exactly that.”

“We are deeply gratified to have the support of the majority of the Westchester Board of Legislators and for the leadership of Legislators Borgia and Maisano, who worked tirelessly alongside us to create the Immigrant Protection Act. We are also incredibly grateful to the collaborative effort by a stellar collection of advocates who worked to bring this bill forward,” added Carola Bracco, Executive Director of Neighbors Link. “We strongly encourage County Executive Astorino to uphold the will of the majority of legislators who support this vital piece of legislation.”

“The United States is a nation of immigrants. It has always been a strength of our democracy. Having first-hand experience of what it is like to be an immigrant in this country today, I am certain this will improve public safety for everyone and allow better cooperation between law enforcement & Westchester County residents,” said Legislator Virginia Perez (D-Yonkers).

“This legislation is not a sanctuary bill. It simply ensures county law enforcement focuses their attention and resources on protecting public safety in Westchester – while complying fully with federal law,” concluded Borgia.