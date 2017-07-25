WHITE PLAINS FINAL SALES TAX RECEIPTS DECLINE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW. RECEIPTS DOWN 5% IN 3 YEARS.

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. July 25, 2017:

The final sales figures for the White Plains fiscal year just ended.

The city total provided by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance was $49,310,346 was down 1% from fiscal year 2015-16 when it was $49,791,542. It was the third straight year the city economy has declined, after reaching an all time high of $51,856,287 in 2013-14.

The Westchester County Sales Tax handle for the first six months of its current fiscal year was up 2% from 2016 through June, $253,263,253 to $248,378,273. The county at the halfway mark is headed for an all-time high this year.