JOHN BAILEY AND JIM BENEROFE ON

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

INTERVIEW

AARON WOODINÂ

OF PC VENTURES

THE “GO-TO-GUY” WHEN YOUR COMPUTER GOES AWRY

FOR 15 YEARS

AARON TALKS ABOUT

COMPUTER SECURITY TODAY

SIGNS YOUR COMPUTER NEEDS REPLACING.

SCAMS TODAY

UPGRADES WHEN TO DO THEM, WHETHER OR NOT YOU NEED TO

AND MORE

TONIGHT AT 8 ON VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45 COUNTYWIDE

AND

IN WHITE PLAINS ON ALTICE CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

AND

www.wpcommunitymedia.org