WESTCHESTER INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT TO DELIVER DENTAL SERVICES TO DISABLED BY NEW VAN. UNIQUE CONCEPT!

WPCNR HEALTH DEVELOPMENTS. From the Westchester Institute for Human Development. July 19, 2017:

The Westchester Institute for Human Development, one of 67 university-affiliated centers in the nation dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities through education, service, and research, announced today it was awarded a $376,826 grant from the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program to replace a van which brings dental services directly to people with developmental disabilities.

“The Westchester Institute for Human Development is thrilled to have received this grant to replace our nearly-obsolete mobile dental clinic which serves individuals with severe disabilities who have significant barriers to proper and regular access to dental care.

By replacing our aged mobile dental clinic, we hope to be able to serve up to 30 more individuals per week, provide more consistent and reliable scheduling of visits, and better meet the complex dental care needs of this population,” said Dr. Susan Fox, President and CEO of WIHD.

WIHD’s Dental Van regularly visits community services agencies throughout the Hudson Valley Region and provides appointments on-site which decreases not only patient transportation costs but also costs associated with avoidable poorer health outcomes.

In addition to the Dental Van, WIHD’s Dental Center on the Valhalla campus offers a complete range of specialized dental services and ongoing care for people with disabilities. Services are delivered in a state-of-the-art dental suite at WIHD.

With four operatories, the WIHD Dental Department is able to accommodate the growing needs of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Westchester Medical Center is also available to meet the needs of WIHD patients that require general anesthesia. Few hospitals in the state provide this much-needed service.

This is the second major grant received by WIHD in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, WIHD received a federal grant of $547,000 for medical research, training and education of human services professionals, and innovative program development.

Westchester Institute for Human Development

The Westchester Institute for Human Development is one of 67 university-affiliated centers dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities through education, service, and research. The Institute works to advance policies and practices that ensure the health and self-determination among people of all ages with developmental disabilities, and the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. For over 40 years, WIHD has been a key regional resource supporting children and adults with disabilities including autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, neurological and cognitive disabilities, hearing and vision problems, and speech/language delays. WIHD’s services, which often follow a person throughout his or her lifespan, include comprehensive dental and adult medical care programs, service coordination and planning, education and support services. For more information, go to www.wihd.org.