WPCNR MAIN STREET LAW JOURNAL. July 12, 2017:

The Journal News reported this morning that the State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Kerry Delaney ruled the Institute for Applied Human Dynamics can proceed with developing the Prospect Park home at 22 New York Avenue into a group home. The decision was made June 27.

Reporter Richard Liebson quotes Karen Pasquale of the Mayor’s Office that the city is considering whether to appeal the Delaney decision.