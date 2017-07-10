Westchesterites Eligible for $10,000 Discount on Electric Car

WPCNR THE POWER NEWS. From County Legislator Benjamin Boykin. July 10, 2017:

As a member of Sustainable Westchester, Westchester County is delighted to announce an energy-saving and cost saving program.

Sustainable Westchester, through its electric vehicle consultant, EarthKind Energy, has secured a special offer for a $10,000 discount on the 2017 all-electric Nissan Leaf.

The program is available to all constituents who live, work, or do business in Sustainable Westchester communities, including students or employees of Westchester colleges who live outside the county.

Combined with state and Federal tax credits, the total discount comes to over $19,000.

$10,000 off MSRP* (Sustainable Westchester discount) + $1,700 New York State rebate + $7,500 Federal Tax Credit = $19,200 Total discount on a NEW 2017 Nissan Leaf

How to participate:

1) Go to http://sustainablewestchester.org/initiatives-toolkits/electric-vehicles/, fill out the simple form, and download the flyer.

2) Bring the flyer and a copy of your utility bill and take it to NISSAN NEW ROCHELLE, at 2533 Palmer Ave, New Rochelle NY 10801. Ask to speak with Roland (dealership: 914-576-7600; or cell: 914-882-3507)

3) Use FLEET CERTIFICATION CODE: G66970

***

The 2017 Leaf gets 107 miles per charge (good for 90% of most commuter & local travel) – and includes 2 years of free charging.

The all-electric Leaf lets you skip gas stations and periodic oil or transmission fluid changes. It comes with an 8 year, 100,000 mile battery warranty, and of course you will have the satisfaction of driving a clean, zero emissions vehicle.

The program ends when the remaining ~400 Leafs in the state are sold.

If you have any questions, contact Ron Kamen @ 845-266-3723. Ron@EarthKindEnergy.com.

Or call Sustainable Westchester at (914) 242-4725.