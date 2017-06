IN A REBROADCAST OF A VERY TIMELY PROGRAM

SATURDAY AT 7

AND ON THE INTERNET AT

www.whiteplainsweek.com  and

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD: WESTCHESTER’S MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM

ALTICE CABLEVISION WHITE PLAINS CHANNEL 76

COUNTYWIDE ON VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45

ON

THE UBER EFFECT IN THE COUNTY

AND WITH THE COUNTY DECISION ON ALLOWING UBER TO PICK UP IN THE COUNTY…WHAT THE STAKES ARE